Russia, Laos sign agreement on information technology security

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Prime Minister, Laotian Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the field of information and communication technology security.

"Following the meeting, an Agreement on cooperation in the field of information and communication technology security between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, and a Consultation Plan between the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Laos for 2024-2026 were signed," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that a memorandum on cooperation and mutual support in the media sphere was also signed in the presence of the ministers between ANO TV-News and Lao National Television.

According to the Russian ministry, the parties discussed the state and prospects of bilateral relations with an emphasis on implementing high-level agreements, strengthening trade, economic, and humanitarian ties, and enhancing joint coordination in international and regional affairs. The effective performance of Vientiane in its role as chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was also noted, the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of ASEAN ministerial events in Vientiane.

Lavrov is visiting Laos from July 25 to 27. Prior to this, he held a series of bilateral meetings. He is scheduled to participate in meetings of foreign ministers in the Russia-ASEAN format, the East Asia Summit (EAS), and the ASEAN Regional Forum on Security (ARF).