Over 980 civilians hurt in Ukrainian shelling attacks in Zaporozhye Region in 2024

MELITOPOL, July 23. /TASS/. More than 980 civilians have been injured in shelling attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces over the first five months of 2024, Alexander Tsarakaev, head of the investigative directorate of Russia’s Investigative Committee for the Zaporozhye Region said at a press conference.

"We are documenting shelling attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces where civilians were hurt to some extent on a regular basis. According to data over five months, 981 residents have contacted [the investigative directorate]," he said, replying to a question by TASS.

According to him, in all such cases, investigators visit the location of an attack, inspect it and record the aftermath sending materials to the Investigative Committee which carries out an investigation into the matter.