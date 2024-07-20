Russian-Nicaraguan relations develop in spirit of strategic partnership — Putin

MANAGUA, July 20. /TASS/. The relations between Russia and Nicaragua dynamically develop in the spirit of strategic partnership, and the coordination of joint efforts in international affairs yields a good feedback, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his message to President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega, relayed by Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

"The relations between Russia and Nicaragua, based on good traditions of friendship and mutual respect, dynamically develop in the spirit of strategic partnership. Major joint projects in various areas are being implemented, and the coordination of our countries’ efforts in international affairs provides a good feedback," the message says.

Volodin also relayed warm words from the Russian leader to Ortega.