Russian diplomat, UN official stress important of ensuring humanitarian access to Gaza

UNITED NATIONS, July 19. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and UN Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs in the Palestinian Territory Muhannad Hadi reaiterated that establishing an uninterrupted humanitarian access is the key condition for stabilizing the situation in the Gaza Strip, the Russian foreign ministry said after their meeting in New York.

"The sides discussed in detail the current situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict with a focus on the developments in the Gaza Strip amid Israel’s continuing military operation. They reiterated that the tasks of ensuring stable and safe humanitarian access, offering comprehensive assistance to all who heed it are far from being solved and remain a key condition for stabilizing the situation and ending the crisis," the ministry said.

The sides also exchanged views on the situation in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, as well as in Lebanon and Syria. "They noted that the continuing bloodshed in the Gaza Strip fans tensions and creates threats of the further expansion of confrontation on the regional scale," the ministry added.