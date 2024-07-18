West may resort to 'blunt deportation' of Ukrainians to battlefront — Russia’s diplomat

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russia has all reasons to believe that the West will resort to blunt deportation of Ukrainian refugees and send them to the battlefront, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"There is every reason to believe that the West's desire to fight until the very last Ukrainian will assume the shape of blatant deportations of Ukrainian refugees to the frontline," Zakharova told journalists.

According to the diplomat, Kiev intends to start recruiting Ukrainians, who have a dual citizenship or residence permits in other countries, while a number of European states are willing to assist Ukraine in this regard.

"Kiev is now in discussions with a number of European countries, in particular Poland, the Baltic States, how to lure out Ukrainian nationals residing on the territories of the mentioned above European Union states," she continued.

"Although mass deportations of Ukrainians from Europe is not yet in progress, [Ukrainian] refugees are insistently offered to join various volunteer formations in order to participate in combat actions," she added.