MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The Kiev regime was preparing an assassination attempt against Russian President Vladimir Putin with direct participation and funding from its Anglo-Saxon masters, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing.

"We noted the confessions of the head of Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate Kirill Budanov [included in the list of terrorists and extremists in Russia]. Speaking in an interview for a Ukrainian newspaper on July 13, he confessed to futile assassination attempts against the President of Russia. There are no doubts that such crimes were planned and funded with direct participation of the Anglo-Saxon masters of the Kiev regime," the diplomat noted.

She stated her certainty that, this way, the collective West "becomes complicit in this criminal activity of the Kiev regime."

"No evil deed, no terror act against civilians, against representatives of the authorities, has never been condemned by Western countries during this period, neither in their national quality, nor collectively," Zakharova underscored.

Previously, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that everything necessary is being done to ensure the safety of the president "considering the international escalation of tensions in general."