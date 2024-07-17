De-dollarization process underway, cannot be stopped — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, July 17. /TASS/. The process of de-dollarization cannot be stooped, with countries thinking how to make themselves safe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference in the UN after presiding over Security Council meetings as its chairman.

"All are trying to make themselves safe. Information leaked not long ago that in the environment when the United States and the whole collective West want to steal Russian money Saudi Arabia is thinking how to reduce dependence on the dollar. The process of de-dollarization is underway, it cannot be stopped," he said.

Meanwhile, finance ministers and heads of central banks of BRICS nations are involved in the initiative on the creation of alternative payment systems, Lavrov noted, adding that recommendations are expected to be present by the summit in Kazan. "For example, President [of Brazil Luiz Inacio] Lula da Silva actively promoted the idea of creating alternative payment platforms, payment and account settlement mechanisms within BRICS at last year’s BRICS summit. BRICS finance ministers and heads of central banks are involved in it, with some recommendations to be present by the summit as well," he said.

Issues of reforming the IMF and the WTO are also on the agenda of the BRICS summit in Kazan, the minister stressed.

"The US holds onto a stock of votes it owns, something about 15, though the IMF rules allow blocking the decision. Though honestly, those quotes, those votes should have been redistributed long ago, which BRICS countries insist on. This is going to be one of the main economic, financial issues at the BRICS commit in Kazan this October," he said.