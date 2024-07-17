Ukraine kills one, wounds eight in Kherson Region since yesterday

GENICHESK, July 17. /TASS/. One woman has been killed and eight more civilians wounded on the left bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region in attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces over the last day, Governor Vladimir Saldo said on his Telegram channel.

"A woman was killed in Kokhany as a result of criminal shelling by Kiev militants. Three people (including one woman) were wounded in Golaya Prystan, two people were wounded in Novaya Kakhovka, one person was wounded in Levye Sagi. In Alyoshki, two men were wounded in a drone explosion," he wrote.

According to the governor, the Ukrainian armed forces fired a total of 38 shells at settlements in the Kherson Region. The villages of Dnepryany, Vasilyevka and Solontsy were also attacked.

"The injured were taken to health care institutions, where they were provided with the necessary medical care. Their lives are currently out of danger," Saldo added.