Industrial property protection agreement between Russia, Ukraine terminated

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry notified about termination of the agreement on industrial property protection with Ukraine since June 30 of this year.

"The agreement between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of Ukraine on cooperation in the industrial property protection sphere, signed in Kiev on June 30, 1993, ceased to be in effect on June 30, 2024," the ministry said on its website.

Patent authorities of the two countries were responsible for implementation of this agreement. It was renewed tacitly before.