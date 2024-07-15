Russia not going to stall ratification of treaty with North Korea — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russia is not planning to postpone ratification of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty with North Korea, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told reporters.

"The procedure of coordinating it domestically is underway. As soon as it is finalized, the whole set of documents will go for ratification. There are no deadlines for now. We are not going to artificially delay it," the senior diplomat said.

On June 19, during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Pyongyang, Russia and the DPRK signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, which implies immediate military assistance in case of a defensive war. The Russian president said the new agreement does not give South Korea causes for security concerns. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that only potential aggressors can oppose the clause on military assistance in case of a defensive war.