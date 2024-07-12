Special op experience shows Russian nuclear doctrine’s general words not enough — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The experience gained during the special military operation has proven that the general wording of Russia’s nuclear doctrine is not enough, and the consequences of the West’s actions should be made clearer for it, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Channel One.

"The experience gained during the special military operation has also shown that too generalized phrasing, which is enshrined in our core doctrinal nuclear documents, is insufficient," the senior diplomat said.

"The fact that the West, and first and foremost NATO countries, ignore our potential in this area and this group’s certain inner conviction that it will not get to the worst, no matter how they ridicule common sense, predetermines the need to still say more clearly, more distinctly and more precisely what may happen provided that they persist in this," Ryabkov said.