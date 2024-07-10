BRICS forum irritates US, makes it jealous — Russian upper house speaker

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The work of the BRICS Parliamentary Forum makes the United States, which tries to hinder the participating countries, frustrated and jealous, but the process of building a multipolar world is unstoppable, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said.

"We see what serious irritation and maybe even jealousy the United States feels about the work of BRICS. It (the US - TASS) attempts to exert pressure on the countries in every way possible, <...> banning them from coming. However, the process of building a multipolar world and the aspiration for the sovereignty of countries cannot be stopped," the speaker of the upper house of Russia’s parliament told the Rossiya-24 television channel.

Matviyenko pointed out that currently, 24 countries are in line to take part in BRICS.

"So, they are not scared. They are already tired of being scared," she stressed.

"They realize that they will be comfortable within this association and it will be beneficial for them. <…> Such associations as BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and some other regional associations in Latin America and Africa are the pillars, are the structures of the growing and accelerating multipolar world," she said.

Matviyenko said that nowadays is a time when "there is no point in resisting the objective historical process and trying to preserve your hegemony."

"Well, what has this endeavor result in? We see now what is happening in the United States. We see what is happening in the UK elections - fed up, in France - fed up, since they pursue a policy which is not supported by people, by those countries’ citizens, voters who cast their ballots against this unbridled policy in favor of war, in support of Ukraine," the politician concluded.

St. Petersburg will host the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum on July 11-12. On January 1, Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the group, which currently has ten members. In 2011, South Africa joined the original composition comprising Brazil, Russia, India and China. Its five new members - Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates - fully joined BRICS on January 1, 2024.