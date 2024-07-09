Russia’s UN envoy says Norway-supplied system fired missile that hit Kiev hospital

UNITED NATIONS, July 9. /TASS/. The missile that hit a children’s hospital in Kiev was most likely fired from a Norway-supplied NASAMS air defense system, Russia’s UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya said.

"We are also waiting for a reaction from the Norwegian government, who apparently supplied Zelensky's clique with this NASAMS system," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine that was convened at the request of Western countries. "Did they authorize it to be used to hit a children's hospital and also to be placed in residential areas in violation of international humanitarian law?"

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier said it was a confirmed fact that the Okhmadit hospital was hit by a Western-made NASAMS missile. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the missile incident was planned to be used as a background for Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's participation in an upcoming NATO summit.

Ukraine accused Russia of striking civilian facilities in Kiev, particularly the Okhmadit hospital. Moscow denied these allegations as untrue and said the hospital was hit by a Ukrainian air defense missile.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that in retaliation to Ukrainian attempts to attack energy facilities inside Russia, a precision strike was carried out on July 8 against Ukrainian military facilities and airbases, and the goals of the strike were accomplished. The Defense Ministry said photos and videos from the scene confirmed that the destruction was caused by a falling Ukrainian air defense missile.