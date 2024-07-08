Russia ready to boost cooperation with Iran on all tracks — ambassador

MOSCOW, July 8./TASS/. Russia expects that constructive cooperation with Iran will continue to develop along all trajectories, Ambassador to Iran Alexey Dedov told TASS.

"We congratulate the people and leadership of the Islamic republic on the successful elections," the diplomat said. "We expect that under the new cabinet Russian-Iranian constructive cooperation will continue to grow on all tracks. The Russian side is fully ready for this," Dedov added.

According to the ambassador, the voting "went smoothly on the whole."

Dedov also noted that foreign guests are expected to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian. "Yesterday, the Supervisory Council, a special agency in Iran, whose duties include overseeing election campaigns, declared the elections valid. Next, this body is to provide the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Khamenei with a special document confirming the election of Masoud Pezeshkian as the president of the IRI. Next, the ceremony to swear in the elected president before the Supreme Leader and inauguration in Majlis with the participation of foreign guests is planned," he noted.

The second round of Iran’s snap presidential election following the death of Ebrahim Raisi in a plane crash was held on July 5. Masoud Pezeshkian, a moderate reformist and former health minister, won with 53.6% of the vote. Conservative Saeed Jalili garnered 44.3%.