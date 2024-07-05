Putin, Orban to talk tet-a-tet if needed — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will hold face-to-face talks if necessary, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"The talks are now continuing as they started. First they will talk in the attendance of the accompanying persons that you saw," he said.

Then the same people will continue the conversation over a working lunch, according to the spokesman.

"If the leaders deem it necessary, they can always switch into a tet-a-tet mode," Peskov said.

Each side has three participants, not counting the leader. Russia is represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Kremlin Foreign Policy Aide Yury Ushakov and Kremlin Aide Vladimir Medinsky, who led the Russian delegation to the talks with Ukraine in 2022. Hungary is represented by Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, among other people.