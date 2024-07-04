Date of Putin’s visit to Turkey yet to be agreed via diplomatic channels — Kremlin

ASTANA, July 4. /TASS/. The presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Tayyip Erdogan, have not yet set the dates of the Russian leader’s visit to Turkey; the timeframe will be agreed via diplomatic channels, the Russian president’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, has told TASS.

Putin and Erdogan met on Wednesday on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Astana.

When asked whether the timeframe for the upcoming visit was set during the meeting, Peskov replied that it "will be agreed via diplomatic channels.".