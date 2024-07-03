Kremlin refutes media reports of Putin-Trump dialogue on Ukraine

ASTANA, July 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US presidential candidate Donald Trump are not interacting on the subject of Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Replying to a request to comment on reports by Western media outlets that Trump is purportedly communicating with the Russian leader on the terms of achieving peace in Ukraine, the Kremlin official said: "No, this is not true."

Earlier, Politico said, citing sources, that Trump was "mulling a deal whereby NATO commits to no further eastward expansion" and planning talks with the Russian president "over how much Ukrainian territory Moscow can keep."

The US will hold its presidential election on November 5. Trump has already secured enough votes for the Republican presidential nomination.