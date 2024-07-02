Ukraine sets up new artillery positions near Belogorovka in LPR, expert says

LUGANSK, July 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian army units have set up new artillery positions near Belogorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"New concealed firing positions of Ukrainian army units from which they may attack Kremennaya and Lisichansk, using both self-propelled and 122mm towed howitzers, have been identified north of Seversk and southwest of Belogorovka," he said citing his own sources.

While shelling from those positions has not so far been very intensive, "the situation may change soon," the expert warned.