Russian researcher believes West will have to reach compromise with world majority

BEIJING, June 29. /TASS/. As a new system of global governance is being formed, Western countries will be forced to reach a compromise with the world majority driven by Russia and China, said Kirill Babayev, director of the Institute of China and Modern Asia at the Russian Academy of Sciences.

"The split [in the relationship between the West and the world majority] has essentially already occurred because the Western world is increasingly pitting itself against a world whose main drivers of change are currently Russia and China," he told TASS.

The researcher came to China to participate in a conference dedicated to five principles of peaceful coexistence.

Babayev said any confrontation ends with an agreement, and it is important that this agreement is reached through compromise found at talks, rather than as a result of armed conflicts.

"I believe that the bloc system, which, unfortunately, has formed in the world today, will nevertheless lead to strategic agreements between the West and the world majority," he said. "I am confident that this compromise will serve the interests of security of the entire world."

Role of Asia

The institute director said Asia hold special importance in building new Eurasian security architecture where Russia and China will play a key role.

"It is important to understand that Asia now provides most of the world’s GDP growth. It now is the driver of the entire world economy," he went on to say. "Of course, this is being converted into political influence of Asian states. Therefore, we need to deeply analyze all initiatives coming from China and draw the appropriate conclusions for more effective coordination between Russian initiatives and the ideas of China, India and other Asian countries."

Babayev said the former system of international relations, which is usually called the Yalta-Potsdam system, has essentially ceased to exist, so a new one must be formed.

"We will expect that it [the new system] will be built on the principles of equality, inclusive security and respect for the interests of all countries," he said.

According to the institute director, the new architecture of international relations will be different from what Western civilization managed to build.

"It is very important to understand that peaceful coexistence today is, first of all, equality between the European world, which has been accustomed to dominating the planet for the past several centuries, and the developing world, which has finally parted with its colonial past and now plays the 'first violin' as a driver of changes in international relations," he said.

Babayev said Asian countries have different interests that need to be taken into account. As a result, he noted, a "collective system of international relations will be built, in which there will be no place for dictate and hegemonism of any country, and the basic principles will be related to equality and justice.