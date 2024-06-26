Russia’s Navy to receive over 40 new ships in 2024 — Putin

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russia’s navy is receiving more and more warships and boats year by year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on shipbuilding, citing year-on-year statistics.

According to the president, one of Russia’s objectives is "to comprehensively upgrade the Navy, including its ship, aircraft and coastal components, as well as the infrastructure of bases, to strengthen its positions in the strategically crucial areas of the world ocean, and to drastically improve its combat potential."

"A lot has been done in this area, as our Navy is getting new ships," Putin said adding that "repairs and profound refurbishments of equipment" are being carried out.

The president said that compared to 2022 when the Navy was provided with 24 new ships and boats, in 2023 the number was 33, while more than 40 ships and boats are planned to be handed over in 2024.