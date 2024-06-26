Damage from crimes of Kiev regime exceeds $8.2 bln — Russian Investigative Committee

ST. PETERSBURG, June 26. /TASS/. The amount of damage done by the crimes of the Kiev regime in the Donbass, Novorossiya and border areas exceeded 734 billion rubles ($8.2 bln), Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Investigative Committee, Alexander Fedorov, said at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

"More than 70,000 houses and infrastructure facilities were examined. They estimated the damage exceeding 734 billion rubles," he said at the session "Legal Protection of Russia’s National Interests in a World Order Undergoing Transformation."

Fedorov clarified that in 2022 and 2023, experts of the Investigative Committee carried out almost 7,500 examinations of destroyed facilities located in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, in the Belgorod, Bryansk and Rostov regions.

