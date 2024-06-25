Republic of Congo president arrives in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou-Nguesso has arrived in Moscow.

According to a TASS correspondent. His plane landed at a Moscow airport.

He plans to stay in Russian until June 29. His talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled for June 27.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited the Republic of the Congo on June 3-4 and held talks with the country’s president.

The two countries are maintaining relations, including at the top level. The two countries’ presidents held talks on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit on July 29, 2023. The Russian leader noted back then that leading Russian companies, such as Lukoil, Yandex, and Rosatom, were "efficiently working" in the Republic of the Congo and a number of large-scale projects were expected to be launched in the future. Sassou-Nguesso recalled his trip to the former Soviet Union when he was in charge of his party’s relations with the Communist Party of the Soviet Union. He hailed "the long tradition of friendship and cooperation" between Russia and Kenya.