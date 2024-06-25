Kremlin says no conditions needed to revive Russia-France dialogue

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russia remains open to business-like dialogue with France, and no conditions are needed for that, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The [Russian] president has repeatedly said that he is open to talks, especially toward making common cause," Peskov said, taking a TASS reporter’s question about whether Russian President Vladimir Putin could hold a conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

"Absolutely no conditions are needed for that," the Russian presidential spokesman added.

Earlier, the French leader said he was willing to continue the dialogue with Putin.