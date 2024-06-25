Putin’s peace initiative could end Ukraine conflict `almost immediately’ — aide

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s peace proposal would mean a near instantaneous end to the hostilities in Ukraine, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said, addressing the 10th Primakov Readings forum.

According to Ushakov, Russia has put forward a proposal "that could put an end to the hostilities almost immediately."

The Russian presidential aide expressed hope that, during discussions, forum particpants would give attention to Putin’s proposal, which he called more than fair. "And most importantly, it presents a chance to stop sorting things out on the battlefield and losing people," he emphasized.

The Primakov Readings international forum is being held in Moscow on June 25-26. TASS is the event’s general information partner.