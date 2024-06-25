Time to think of changes in sanction regime against North Korea — Russian official

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. It is time for the international community to think about changes to be made in the UN sanctions regime against North Korea, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said when speaking at Primakov Readings forum.

"The issue of sanctions introduced in their time against North Korea by the resolution of the UN Security Council is out there," Ushakov said. "Probably, the time has come for the international community to think of how and what should be changed in this UN sanctions regime," he noted.

Sanctions against North Korea appear "rather strange," the official said. "For example, restrictions related to labor migration. These restrictions, obviously, are simply inhumane," he noted.

Illegal sanctions practiced by the US and their allies are "nothing but a tool of pressure in politics, economy, and other spheres habitual for the West," Ushakov added.