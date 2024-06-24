Putin, Tokayev stress importance of close cooperation in combating extremism

ASTANA, June 24. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan stressed the importance of further close cooperation for combating terrorism and extremism, the press service of the Kazakh leader said after their phone call.

"The sides highlighter the importance of continuing cooperation to combat terrorism and extremism, as well as of consolidating efforts within authoritative international organizations," it said.

The Kazakh leader also offered condolences to the Russian president and people over the he victims of the terror attacks in Dagestan. "Our head of state stressed that Kazakhstan strongly condemns any manifestations of cruelty and violence aimed against the wellbeing of civilians and considers them as a serious threat to regional and international security," the press service said.

Putin and Tokayev also exchanged views on issues of the development of Russian-Kazakh allied relations of strategic partnership. Apart from that, they discussed the agenda of the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) due to be held in Astana on July 3 and 4.