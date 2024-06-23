Russian foreign minister to discuss Eurasian security in Minsk

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to Minsk on June 24-25 and hold talks with his Belarusian counterpart Sergey Aleinik.

The parties will discuss the topic of evolution of the new architecture of Eurasian security and the schedule of further visits.

Further to talks with the Belarusian foreign minister, Lavrov is expected to meet President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and speakers of two chambers of the Belarusian legislative assembly - chairperson of the Council of the Republic Natalia Kochanova and speaker of the House of Representatives Igor Sergeenko.