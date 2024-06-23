Medvedev puts equal mark between US authorities, bandera regime, ‘insane fanatics’

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council has put an equal mark between the US authorities, the bandera regime and "insane fanatics."

"What happened is not military actions but a sneaky and vile terrorist attack against our people; moreover, it occurred on an Orthodox holiday, just like the massacre that extremists had carried out in Dagestan. Which is why now we do not differentiate between any of them, whether it is the American authorities, bandera regime or insane fanatics," he wrote on his Telegram channel, commenting on Ukraine’s missile strike on Sevastopol and militants’ attack on Derbent.

"The US bastards are supplying banderovtsy with cluster munitions and help them to take aim at targets. The Kiev bastards are choosing a beach filled with civilians as their target and press the button. Both will burn in hell; hopefully, not just in the sacral flames, but even before that, in the earthly fire," he wrote.

He also expressed condolences to the families of those killed and wished the soonest recovery to those injured.

On Sunday, Ukrainian troops staged an attack on civilian infrastructure in Sevastopol with the use of ATACMS tactical missiles carrying cluster munitions. Four missiles were shot down by Russian air defense systems. One more missile exploded over the city. Four civilians, including two children, were reportedly killed. More than 120 people were hurt.

The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on charges of terrorism (article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code).

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended condolences to Sevastopol residents.

June 24 has been declared a day of mourning in Sevastopol and Crimea.