Ukrainian drone damages flat in multi-apartment house in Gorlovka

DONETSK, June 21. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone damaged an apartment in a multi-apartment building in Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), no one was hurt, head of the city Ivan Prikhodko said.

"An unmanned aerial vehicle of the Ukrainian army flew into an apartment in a multi-apartment building in the Komsomolets community in Gorlovka. The apartment was damaged," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The mayor called on people to keep away from windows and hide in a shelter when seeing a drone.