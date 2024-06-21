No return to security dialogue with US without revision of anti-Russian policy — MFA

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. It will be impossible to resume a dialogue with the United States on strategic stability as long as Washington has not revised its hostile anti-Russian policy, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in the podcast Middle East Express of the Primakov Center for International Cooperation.

"Now the dialogue on strategic stability with Washington is completely curtailed through its fault. And as long as the US has not revised its deeply hostile, antagonistic policy toward Russia, there will be not the slightest chance of getting back to a structured dialogue on strategic stability," he said.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media that Moscow was ready for a dialogue with Washington on strategic stability issues, but only in one package with a discussion of the situation around Ukraine and the US involvement in the conflict.