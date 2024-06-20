Russia sends another batch of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan — agency

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry is sending another 21 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, the Federal Agency for Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation said.

"A Russian Emergencies Ministry plane has left Moscow on instructions from President Vladimir Putin. Twenty-one tons of humanitarian assistance, including food and basic necessities, have been put together for the citizens of this friendly country," the agency for international humanitarian cooperation said on its Telegram channel.

The agency also added that the assistance was delivered within the framework of the People Together Through Ages international project. "Thanks to the project, the air corridor between the countries was opened for the first time in 30 years, which allowed not only to systematically help the Afghan people in post-disaster relief, but also to restore diplomatic relations," the statement said.