Russia, Vietnam not to conclude treaties hurting sovereignty

HANOI, June 20. /TASS/. Russia and Vietnam have decided not to conclude any agreements with third countries that may damage independence and sovereignty, Vietnam’s President To Lam said following talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"We will not enter any unions or treaties with third countries hurting independence, sovereignty or territorial ties with each other. We will not even act against third parties," the president said, adding that his country will always "contribute to peace and relations in the region and worldwide."

The two leaders held bilateral talks in Hanoi, signing at least 11 documents and approving a statement on deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership. On June 19-20, Putin is in Vietnam on a state visit.