Vietnam remembers Russia’s help in struggle for independence — president

HANOI, June 20. /TASS/. Vietnam remembers Russia's support for Vietnam in its struggle for independence, President To Lam told Russian President Vladimir Putin at Russian-Vietnamese talks.

"We always remember with gratitude the selfless help and support that the Russian people extended to Vietnam in our struggle for independence," To Lam said.

"Vietnam has pursued an independent foreign policy of peace as well as a diversified and multi-vectored policy, but we attach importance to developing the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia and consider Russia as one of Vietnam's foreign policy priorities," he said. To Lam added that he was going to discuss the main areas and topics in the development of comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia in the interests of the two countries and the development of cooperation in the region and the world.