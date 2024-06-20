Russia plans to open consulate general in Armenia's Kapan — senior diplomat

VLADIVOSTOK, June 20. /TASS/. Moscow expects to open a Russian consulate general in the Armenian city of Kapan shortly, State Secretary and Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov told TASS.

"Orders have been issued to open a consulate general in Armenia, to open a consulate general in the Maldives. Now a consulate general will be opened in Indonesia in Bali. We are currently working towards that. In general, this is logistically and technically intensive work," the senior diplomat noted.

When asked about the approximate timeframe for the opening of the consulate general in Armenia, the diplomat said that it is planned for "the near future." "We expect it by the end of the year," the deputy foreign minister added.

Ivanov also reiterated the plans announced earlier by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to open new Russian diplomatic missions "in a number of African countries."