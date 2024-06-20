Ukrainian drone shot down over Bryansk Region

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone was shot down over Russia’s Bryansk Region bordering Ukraine, the region’s governor, Alexander Bogomaz, said.

"The Kiev regime’s attempt to stage a terror attack with the use of an unmanned aerial vehicle has been foiled. A fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed by the Russian defense ministry’s air defense forces over the Unechsky district," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, no one was hurt, no damage was reported.