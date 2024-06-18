Russia to invite those avoiding direct dialogue to Primakov Readings — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The Primakov Readings may serve a platform for discussion with Russia's opponents, who avoid honest direct dialogue in the current conditions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at a TASS press conference.

"There are very few ways of holding a dialogue officially, at least with those across the ocean. And this dialogue does not concern core security issues," he noted. "Since our opponents do not want an honest direct dialogue, we will invite them to the Primakov Readings," Ryabkov added.

He expressed hope that "the signals coming from the Primakov Readings participants will be taken into account." "Continued dialogue will help us move toward strengthening common sense in international affairs," he stressed. "Of course, politics dictates its own laws, but I am sure that arms control tools will be in demand and will help us to avoid further escalation, further slide towards catastrophic scenarios, which are being talked about and which have also become part of the foreign policy discourse," Ryabkov concluded.