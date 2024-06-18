Ukraine fires over 120 munitions at Belgorod Region over day

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked six districts of the Belgorod Region, firing 124 munitions over the day, with the biggest number of attacks occurring in the Grayvoronsky District, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"The villages of Gorkovsky, Sovkhozny, Glotovo, Golovchino, Gora-Podol, Mokraya Orlovka, Novostroyevka-Pervaya and Kozinka came under seven shellings with 21 UAVs and 63 munitions fired. During the day, our air defenses shot down two fixed-wing drones," the governor wrote.

In the settlement of Gora-Podol, two women and a man received mine-blast injuries and a concussion. They are getting medical care at Grayvoron district hospital. According to the governor, doctors assess their condition as of moderate severity. On Tuesday night, another woman was wounded in a drone attack. She was taken to an intensive care ward in Belgorod city hospital No. 2 with numerous shrapnel wounds.

The attacks on the Grayvoronsky District damaged four private houses, four apartments in two apartment buildings and four vehicles. A public facility, an administration building and a power line were also affected.

In the Shebekinsky District, the settlements of Schebekino, Voznesenovka, Murom, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Sereda, Terezovka, and the farms of Mukhin and Pankov were attacked with 23 munitions and ten kamikaze drones. A car was destroyed due to the attacks. The Ukrainian armed forces also fired nine munitions at the Belgorodsky District. There, damage was found in one apartment building and four private houses.