Russia to expand humanitarian mission in Africa to help children — ombudswoman

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russia will expand its humanitarian mission in African countries to help children living there, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova said.

"We are going to expand our humanitarian mission in African countries. This year we have planned projects in Burundi, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo, including a shelter for girls on Mount Elgon, a kindergarten and a school," the human rights commissioner wrote on her Telegram channel following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

In addition, the officials discussed assistance to Karabakh families relocated to Armenia. "We plan to organize recreation and rehabilitation for 90 children," she added.

"I would like to thank Sergey Viktorovich [Lavrov] and the entire team of the Russian Foreign Ministry for their attention to the issue of children and the partnership," Lvova-Belova concluded.