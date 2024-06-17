EU extends sanctions due to reunification of Crimea with Russia

BRUSSELS, June 17. /TASS/. The European Union has once again extended sanctions related to Crimea's reunification with Russia that were imposed in June 2014, the EU Council announced.

The sanctions were extended until June 23, 2025.

The EU sanctions against Crimea and its residents, introduced in June 2014, were the harshest restrictions against Russia at the time - they virtually introduced a transport and economic blockade of the peninsula by the European Union. They also imposed, for the first time, a ban on entry into the European Union of all residents of Crimea using Russian foreign passports obtained on the peninsula. Thus, the European Union emphasized that it does not recognize the transition of Crimea to Russian jurisdiction. At the same time, the EU adopted an indefinite strategy of non-recognition of Crimea's accession to Russia, to which all countries of the EU and candidate countries are obliged to adhere.