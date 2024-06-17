Impact of Swiss conference on Ukraine 'next to nil' — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov thinks that Switzerland’s conference on the settlement of the Ukraine conflict, held without Russia, had zero impact.

"If one talks about the effectiveness of this meeting in general, then, of course, it is next to nil," the Kremlin official told reporters.

"We will continue to talk with all countries ready to do so. This is our president’s stance," he stressed.

Peskov reiterated that anyone who is interested in a real conversation can take a look at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent peace proposal.

"He remains open for dialogue, for a serious, substantive and productive discussion," Putin’s spokesman added.