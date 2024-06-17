Heightened nuclear rhetoric from US has global community on edge — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russia sees concern growing around the world over increased nuclear rhetoric following reports that the US is changing its nuclear strategy, said Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna.

Earlier, a White House spokesman announced that the US was tweaking its nuclear strategy to counter Russia and China, and admitted that the US was expanding its nuclear arsenal.

According to Ulyanov, Russia has been keeping a close eye on reports coming out of Washington signaling a potential change in their doctrinal documents. "The IAEA does not discuss this issue, the agency focuses on the peaceful use of nuclear energy and maintaining the nuclear non-proliferation regime, but from contacts with other delegations, especially from developing countries, we see that there is anxiety. Everyone is alarmed by the nuclear rhetoric, which has significantly increased, but officially the IAEA does not discuss this problem," he added.

Against the background of the United States’ statements, Ulyanov did not rule out the possibility of Russia making changes to its nuclear doctrine as well.

"I would add that, as [Russian President] Vladimir Putin recently announced, our nuclear doctrine is a living document and it can and, in all probability, will, be adapted to the new realities; this is inevitable. Only the country's leadership knows when this will happen, but similar changes in our doctrine will apparently take place. This is where we are today," the Russian envoy underscored.