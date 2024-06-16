United Russia to hold international inter-party forum in Vladivostok

VLADIVOSTOK, June 17. /TASS/. The United Russia party will hold the "World Majority for a Multipolar World" international inter-party forum in the BRICS and partner countries format in Vladivostok on June 17-18. The event will bring together more than 150 representatives of leading political forces from 32 countries.

Delegations from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Cambodia, China, Cuba, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Laos, Tajikistan, Thailand, Venezuela and other countries will take part in the forum. They will discuss, in particular, the issues of building a just world order, consolidating the principle of indivisible and equal security as a key principle in international relations, trade, economic, monetary and financial cooperation among the majority countries of the world, and world security issues.