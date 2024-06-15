Putin congratulates Muslims of Russia with Eid al-Adha

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the Muslims of Russia with Eid al-Adha holiday.

The text of the address of the head of state was posted on the official website of the president. " Muslim organizations pay much attention to strengthening the institution of the family and advancing the patriotic education of the rising generations. They provide active assistance to participants and veterans of the special military operation, to their families and friends," the Russian leader said.

Putin also underlined the contribution of the Muslim Ummah "to promoting unity of our people and fostering inter-ethnic and inter-faith dialogue in Russia.".