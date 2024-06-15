Putin’s proposals need to be discussed to save world — diplomat about Swiss forum

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The participants in the conference on Ukraine in Switzerland should consider President Vladimir Putin’s peace proposals if they want to "save the world," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"If you want to save the world, discuss Vladimir Putin’s proposals. The Russian president has said everything and shown the real pathway to peace. Only those who do not want peace cannot see or understand this," she said.

On Friday, Putin put forward new peace proposals seeking to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. The proposals envisage that the status of Crimea, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions as Russian regions will be recognized, Ukraine’s non-aligned and non-nuclear status will be enshrined as well as its demilitarization and denazification, and the sanctions on Russia will be lifted. However, Vladimir Zelensky’s office rejected this initiative.