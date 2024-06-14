Military presence of external powers in Eurasian region needs to be curtailed — Putin

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The military presence of external powers in the Eurasian region needs to be gradually curtailed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the Foreign Ministry’s senior staff on Friday.

"In the long run, it is necessary to move towards gradually curtailing the military presence of external powers in the Eurasian region," the head of state said.

"We, undoubtedly, understand that this thesis may seem unrealistic in the current situation. However, this is for now. But if we build a reliable security system in the future, there will simply be no need for such presence of extra-regional military contingents," Putin said.

As the Russian leader said, "largely speaking and to be honest, there is no need for that [their presence] even today. This is nothing else but occupation and that’s it," he stressed.