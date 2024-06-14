Russia to guarantee safe withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbass, Novorossiya — Putin

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Moscow guarantees unimpeded and safe withdrawal of Ukrainian units from Donbass and Novorossiya if Kiev decides to pull back, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the leadership of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The president said Moscow will be ready for talks with Kiev if Ukraine pulls its troops out from Donbass and Novorossiya and gives up plans to join NATO.

"Naturally, at the same time we guarantee unimpeded and safe withdrawal of Ukrainian units and formations. Of course, we would like to expect that Kiev will make these decisions - to withdraw troops, adopt a non-aligned status and start a dialogue with Russia (something that Ukraine's future existence hinges on) - on its own," he said.

The president said the Ukrainian government, when it makes a decision, should be based on the current realities and be guided by the genuine national interests of the Ukrainian people, instead of acting "on orders from the West."

"Although, of course, there are big doubts about this," Putin stated.