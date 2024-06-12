Russian MFA monitors situation with detention of Russian woman in Denmark

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry is monitoring the situation with the detention of a Russian woman in Denmark, but Copenhagen has not yet shown any evidence of her guilt, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry is closely monitoring the situation with the Russian citizen who was detained in Denmark on June 11 on suspicion of assisting foreign intelligence services. No evidence of her unlawful activity has been produced by the Danish authorities," the diplomat said.

According to Zakharova, the Danish special services explain that the detention is related to the media reports, which came out in some European countries in recent days, about a journalistic investigation into the Foundation for the Support and Protection of the Rights of Compatriots Living Abroad.

"The Russian embassy to Denmark has demanded that the Danish authorities immediately release our compatriot. [It] is poised to provide her with necessary consular assistance," she said.