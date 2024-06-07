About 10 people remain in serious condition after Ukrainian strike on Lugansk — official

LUGANSK, June 7. /TASS/. About 10 people remain in serious condition after suffering injuries in a recent Ukrainian strike on Lugansk, said Lugansk People’s Republic Health Minister Natalia Pashchenko.

According to the official, the attack killed four people and injured 46 more, including 4 children.

"All children are in a condition of moderate severity. About 10 adults are in serious condition, and five of them are undergoing surgery," Pashchenko said in a video that was posted to her Telegram channel.

Earlier reports said four people were killed and 43 suffered injuries, including four children.