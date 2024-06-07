Lavrov calls on West to trust Putin when he says that Russia is not going to attack NATO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has recalled President Vladimir Putin’s statements that Russia is not going to attack NATO countries and those who say otherwise should be judged by their own words.

When asked by journalists on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) why despite Putin’s unequivocal statements that Russia has no plans to attack NATO, US President Joe Biden and a number of other Western officials keep on speculating on this topic, he called for focusing on what is said by the Russian leader. "Those who say otherwise, judge for yourself who said what," he said.

Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the Russian president simply ignores rude comments by his US counterparts, although he is aware of them. "Each time, we wonder what President Biden actually means. His aggressive rhetoric concerning our head of state does a disservice to the US leader. Putin doesn’t react and will never react to such things," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

About SPIEF

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will be held on June 5-8. This year’s theme will be "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." Scheduled events include meetings for small and medium-sized businesses, creative industries, the SPIEF Youth Day, as well as the Drug Security, SPIEF Academy and SPIEF Junior forums. SPIEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the information partner of the event.