Russian air defenses destroy all aerial targets over Lugansk — envoy

LUGANSK, June 7. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems shot down ‘all flying objects’ over Lugansk, Foreign Ministry Special Envoy Rodion Miroshnik said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"Our air defenses operated quite intensively over Lugansk. There was a cannonade over the city that lasted 5-7 minutes. According to preliminary data, all the flying objects were shot down," the envoy said.

"There may be consequences" in the city after the fall of missile fragments, Miroshnik said. The local authorities are inspecting each building in the emergency area, he added.

Explosions sounded in Lugansk in the period between 11:03 a.m. and 11:10 a.m. Moscow time (8:03 a.m. - 8:10 a.m. GMT). Mobile communication interruptions are observed in the city after the Ukrainian army’s missile attack.